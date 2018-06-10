on 10/06/2018 |

Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest coming October 12-13

Take a ride to Vette City, where motorcycles, classic cars and rock & roll fans will come together to celebrate their interests at the inaugural Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest on October 12-13 at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

Gear up for fun at the kick-off party Thursday night, October 11, at Harley-Davidson Bowling Green from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The Josephines headline a stage that includes local favorites Kiss Kiss Bang, Jasmine Cain and The Hootz. The party will include food vendors and a beer garden and is free and open to the public (no ticket required). Avoid the lines for the main event by having your tickets processed at the kick-off party.

Then, rev up for a fun-packed weekend at the National Corvette Museum on Friday and Saturday, October 12 and 13. From the Dyno Drags, Globe of Death, Torch’s Rock n’ Roll Inferno, Biker Games, Burnout Contest, Custom Bike Show, Custom Car & Truck Show, Kids Zone, Poker Runs, Scenic Ride, Food Vendors, Merchandise Vendors and FREE tours of the National Corvette Museum, to a stage packed full of your favorite performers – these two and a half days could be your most enjoyable event experience ever. Bret Michaels headlines Saturday and Gretchen Wilson headlines Friday. Other performers include Lita Ford, Foghat, the Georgia Satellites, David Lee Murphy, the Kentucky HeadHunters, Pat Travers, Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts, Big Smo, Louisiana Swamp Donky, Geneva, Smith & Wesley and Otis.

Cool your engine and continue the fun each night after the show at the Spillway Bar and Grill, Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest’s official afterparty location. A band will play from 11 p.m. to 2 a.mm and food specials, drink specials and more will be offered. There is no cover charge as long as you have your Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest wristband on and you are 21 years old or older. Friday night features Blackford Creek Band and No Deceit performs Saturday.

This event is brought to you by the Bowling Green Daily News and D93. We extend our Kentucky hospitality to all of our new friends from neighboring states and communities and hope you will always spend the second weekend of October with us in Bowling Green, Kentucky.