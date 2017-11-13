on 11/13/2017 |

Vicki Edwards Robertson, age 68, of Horse Cave, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at her residence. She was a native of Hart County and a member at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She was a retired teacher’s aide at LeGrande Elementary and also a former beautician. She currently worked part-time at the Learning Tree Child Care Center in Cave City. She enjoyed crafting, socializing, and spending time with friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Robertson, her father, John A. Edwards, and her father-in-law, Elbert Raymond Robertson.

She is survived by her mother, Josephine Martin Edwards, of Horse Cave; three sons, Jason Robertson and wife, Pam, of Glasgow, Jonathan Robertson and wife, Andrea, of Hardyville, and Joshua Robertson and wife, Megan, of Horse Cave; mother-in-law, Thelma Robertson of Horse Cave; four grandchildren, Eli Wayne Robertson of Horse Cave, Makayla Pedigo (Matt), Sydney Robertson and Ally-Faith Robertson, all of Glasgow; one great-granddaughter, Addi Jo Pedigo; one brother, Joey Edwards and wife, Ina, of Horse Cave; one sister, Judy England and husband, Jimmy, of Hardyville, and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take place in the form of donations to the Gideons International and/or Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.