Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

VICKI WATERS NICHOLS

on 11/03/2017 |

Vicki Waters Nichols, 58 of Munfordville passed away Friday, November 3 at her home.   She was born in Glasgow on June 6, 1959 to Porter & Juanita Garrett Waters.  Vicki was a homemaker and a member of the Cedar Cliff Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Eddie

1 daughter-Michelle Nichols & fiancé Will Pursley of Munfordville

3 sons-Joey Jolly of Cave City

Chad Jolly & wife Julie of Cave City

Michael Nichols of Munfordville

3 grandchildren-Hannah, Olivia & Porter Jolly

1 brother-Ricky Waters & wife Becky of Horse Cave

Funeral services for Vicki Waters Nichols will be 1pm Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Barry Devine officiating.  Burial will be in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 11am-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “VICKI WATERS NICHOLS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Melinda Payne

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
71°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 11/03 10%
High 71° / Low 57°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Saturday 11/04 50%
High 75° / Low 63°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 11/05 20%
High 76° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.