on 11/03/2017 |

Vicki Waters Nichols, 58 of Munfordville passed away Friday, November 3 at her home. She was born in Glasgow on June 6, 1959 to Porter & Juanita Garrett Waters. Vicki was a homemaker and a member of the Cedar Cliff Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Eddie

1 daughter-Michelle Nichols & fiancé Will Pursley of Munfordville

3 sons-Joey Jolly of Cave City

Chad Jolly & wife Julie of Cave City

Michael Nichols of Munfordville

3 grandchildren-Hannah, Olivia & Porter Jolly

1 brother-Ricky Waters & wife Becky of Horse Cave

Funeral services for Vicki Waters Nichols will be 1pm Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Barry Devine officiating. Burial will be in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11am-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.