VICKIE ANNETTE TURNER WHEAT

on 08/16/2017 |

Vickie Annette Turner Wheat, 44, of Lafayette, TN formerly of Gamaliel passed away Monday, August 14 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

She was born in Tompkinsville on September 16, 1972 to the late Bobby Lee Turner and Delena Katherine Dyer Turner. She was employed by Dana Corporation and was a member of Corinth Church of Christ. She was united in marriage on November 14, 1992 to Tony Wheat.

She is survived by her husband: Tony Wheat, one son: Jacob Wheat, one daughter: Alyssa Wheat and one sister: Mary Bell all of Lafayette.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister: Sherry Barkley.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 18 at 1:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in Corinth Gardens in Macon County, TN.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and after 7:30 AM on Friday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel.

Memorials are suggested to help with funeral expense.

