VICKY GROCE AVERY

on 10/24/2017 |

Mrs. Vicky Groce Avery, age 60, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017 at her residence. She is survived by her mother, Aira Riddle Groce of Burkesville, Kentucky, her husband, Jeff Avery of Burkesville, Kentucky, her siblings, Larry (Shelley) Groce of Indianapolis, Indiana, Geary Groce of Burkesville, Kentucky, plus a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2017 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Groce Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12 Noon on Thursday, October 26, 2017 until the funeral hour on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the American Cancer Society, (P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, phone 1-800-227-2345, or www.cancer.org). Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements

