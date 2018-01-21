on 01/21/2018 |

Vicky L. Wright, 56, Cave City, died Friday, January 19, 2018, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was the daughter of Beulah Mae Hart Minor and the late Willie Fred Minor. She was formerly a CNA at the Hart County Health Care Center.

Survivors include her mother Beulah Mae Minor of Cave City; three children: Brandi Harper and husband Matthew, and Cody Coleman and wife Ann Douglas all of Glasgow, Heather Coleman of Cave City; three grandchildren: Ashley Harper, Jackson Harper, and Jeremiah Harper; one sister: Kimberly Minor and her fiancé Shannon of Cave City.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the New Hope Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.