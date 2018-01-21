Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Vicky L. Wright

on 01/21/2018 |

Vicky L. Wright, 56, Cave City, died Friday, January 19, 2018, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was the daughter of Beulah Mae Hart Minor and the late Willie Fred Minor. She was formerly a CNA at the Hart County Health Care Center.
Survivors include her mother Beulah Mae Minor of Cave City; three children: Brandi Harper and husband Matthew, and Cody Coleman and wife Ann Douglas all of Glasgow, Heather Coleman of Cave City; three grandchildren: Ashley Harper, Jackson Harper, and Jeremiah Harper; one sister: Kimberly Minor and her fiancé Shannon of Cave City.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the New Hope Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Vicky L. Wright”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

JOHN VAUGHN

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
59°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 01/21 70%
High 62° / Low 50°
Chance of Rain
Rain
Monday 01/22 90%
High 57° / Low 36°
Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 01/23 20%
High 42° / Low 27°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.