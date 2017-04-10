Vida Lindsey Tomes, 95, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017. She was born January 11, 1922 in Butler Co., KY, was a retired administrative assistant with the old Belknap Hardware Co., and a member of Birchwood Ave. Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; William P. Lindsey and Emma Bolton Lindsey, her husband; H.M. Tomes, and her son Richard K. Tomes.

She is survived by her children; Regina F. Johnson (Jim) of Lexington and Robert W. Tomes (Debbie) of Louisville; her daughter in law, Carolyn Enos; her 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister Jeanetta Harbinson, and 2 brothers; Tuck and Donald Lindsey and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm (CST) Thursday at Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Hwy 238, Big Reedy, Ky with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday 4-8 pm at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Ky and on Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home, 537 N. Main St., Brownsville, KY 10 to Noon (CST).

In lieu of flowers, contributions to one’s favorite charity.