(VIDEO) GLASGOW INDEPENDENT PLAN FOR NEW ELEMENTARY, ATHLETIC UPGRADES

on 08/30/2018 |

The Glasgow School Board met in a special-called meeting last night to discuss and approve the District Facility Plan for the district. According to Director of Pupil Personnel for the district, Chad Muhlenkamp, the school board was granted a waiver on producing a facility plan just a few years ago, but that school districts are required to develop a plan every 4 years. The plan that has been pre-approved by the Kentucky Department of Education, already, includes athletic upgrades, a new elementary school, and more. I spoke with Muhlenkamp on the matter prior to the meeting about what the board will be looking at during the meting.

The board approved the district facility plan by a . The plan will now have to be approved a second time by the KDE.

