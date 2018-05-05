Logo


VIDEO ROLLED OUT TO KEEP CHILDREN SAFE IN SCHOOLS

on 05/05/2018

As part of its Safe Schools Program, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) is rolling out a new video, ‘Be Prepared, not Scared’, that provides tips for keeping children safe in schools. The video is designed for pre-school through elementary-level students and is available free of charge through the KSP website.

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said the concept of the video is to prepare young children for potential school dangers without frightening them.

The video features several safety topics including active shooter, stranger danger and other safety drills that often occur in schools.
“While it is important to ensure that school administrators are trained in safety procedures, we can’t forget the significance of educating children in these areas,” adds Sanders. “With more than 1,200 schools in Kentucky, it is a challenge to have troopers in all of them on a given day. This video provides a way that we can still impact school safety, even if we can’t be there in person.”

Sanders says the addition of this video complements the agency’s current Safe Schools Program that is available to any school system that requests it. The curriculum is designed to provide four levels of assistance to aid school officials in establishing or complimenting their current emergency management response plans. These levels include on-site visits, target hardening, lock down drills and hands-on role-playing scenarios that simulate an active shooter incident within a school setting.

The ‘Be Prepared, Not Scared’ video can be downloaded from the KSP website at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/safe-schools-program/
KSP extends appreciation to The Frankfort Christian Academy for use of their school facility, teachers and students to film this video project.

