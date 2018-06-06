Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

VIDEO: ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION OF THE BARREN COUNTY BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

on 06/06/2018 |

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “VIDEO: ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION OF THE BARREN COUNTY BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

HANNAH BRAY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
73°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 06/06 10%
High 87° / Low 57°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 06/07 10%
High 91° / Low 61°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 06/08 0%
High 94° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 06

VBS at Bethel Independent Baptist Church

June 4 @ 5:30 PM - June 6 @ 8:30 PM
Wed 06

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.