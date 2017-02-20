VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AT EPB APPEARS THAT SOMEONE WAS STEALING PAYMENTS OUT OF NIGHT DROP

After not receiving credit on his account, a Glasgow EPB customer was adamant that a payment had been placed in their night drop box. After reviewing the video surveillance, the customer is seen dropping a payment in the drop box. Around 5:00am this morning (Monday 2/20/17) someone else is seen on video surveillance and they appear to be stealing payments out of the night drop.

Two suspects have been identified and are both described as white males, driving a white Toyota pick-up truck. Glasgow Police are investigating and anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Glasgow Police at (270)651-6165.