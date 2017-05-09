VIETNAM TRAVELING WALL DRAWS CROWDS TO CAVE CITY

on 09/05/2017 |



Standing six feet tall and stretching nearly 300 feet from end to end, the Traveling Vietnam Wall is a 3/5 scale model of the monument that stands in Washington DC.

The traveling wall was in Cave City this past weekend and guests came from all over the area, with many searching for the names of loved ones, friends and family.

Despite the downpour on Friday, soldiers stood guard over the wall from the opening ceremonies until the time the wall was taken down and volunteers helped visitors find names and ensured the event was a complete success.