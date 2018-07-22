When WKU President Tim Caboni took over more than a year ago, he said he wanted to visit each of the 27 counties in WKU’s service area.
He has spent the summer doing just that as Amy Bingham explains in this week’s View from the Hill.
No Responses
to “View From The Hill”
DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!
LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!
SYDNEY ROBERTSON
SPONSORED
BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
Request a Person of the Day
WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE
No Responses to “View From The Hill”