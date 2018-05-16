Logo


VIOLA MAXINE SMITH HURD

on 05/16/2018

Mrs. Viola Maxine Smith Hurd of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 having attained the age of 75 years, 6 months, and 27 days. She was born in Canton, Illinois on Sunday, October 18, 1942, the daughter of Jimmy and Mary (Smith) Smith. She was a member of Turkey Neck Bend Church of Christ, worked as a seamstress at Bob Evans and was a homemaker. I

n addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tip Bennett Hurd, and a brother, Joseph R. Smith.

She is survived by her son, Joey Hurd (and Ruthe Smith) of Burkesville, Kentucky, a brother, Donnie (and Sharon) Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana, sisters, Louise (and Sherman) McCoy of Burkesville, Kentucky, Darlene Fletcher of Burkesville, Kentucky, Betty Cary of Burkesville, Kentucky, Ann (and Bobby) Jaggers of Greenfield, Indiana. one granddaughter, Jessica Grider, one great granddaughter, Bella Mae Grider, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Maxey Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 6:00 p.m, on Friday, May 18, 2018 until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of arrangements.

