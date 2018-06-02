on 02/06/2018 |

Viola May Baum, 76 of Munfordville passed away Monday morning at her son’s home in Munfordville.

She was born in Hamilton, NY to the late Frederick Arnst & May Stallhammer Arnst.

Mrs. Baum is survived by her husband-Jerold

Two sons Frederick Baum & wife Jessica of Munfordville

Clyde Baum & wife Kellie of Cortland, NY

Four daughters Julie Maiden & hus. David of Tampa, FL

Judi Reed & hus. Tim of Glasgow

Debbie Sherry of Florence, KY

Bethann Almanza of Laken, KS

24 grandchildren & 35 great-grandchildren

No services are scheduled at this time as cremation was chosen. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.