Viola May Baum, 76 of Munfordville passed away Monday morning at her son’s home in Munfordville.
She was born in Hamilton, NY to the late Frederick Arnst & May Stallhammer Arnst.
Mrs. Baum is survived by her husband-Jerold
Two sons Frederick Baum & wife Jessica of Munfordville
Clyde Baum & wife Kellie of Cortland, NY
Four daughters Julie Maiden & hus. David of Tampa, FL
Judi Reed & hus. Tim of Glasgow
Debbie Sherry of Florence, KY
Bethann Almanza of Laken, KS
24 grandchildren & 35 great-grandchildren
No services are scheduled at this time as cremation was chosen. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
