Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Virgie Halley

on 02/25/2018 |

Virgie Halley, 93 of Glasgow, died Friday February 23, 2018 at her residence. She was born in South Webster, OH the daughter of the late W.Clell Stiles and Elizabeth F. Fox. She retired from Pace Industries and then worked for over 20 years at Cox’s Choice Meats Grocery. She was a member of the Scioto Furnace Church in South Webster, OH.

Survivors include her granddaughter Belinda Dillon (Brian) of Glasgow; great grandchildren Bethany (Artz) Culpepper, Brooke Artz, Kelly, Jake and D.J. Dillon; great great grandchild Logan Culpepper; sister Leona Mullins (Floyd); brother Raymond Stiles (Sue). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband Eager Clayton Halley; daughter Shirley Cox and son-in-law Hudean Cox; 3 sisters Annebell Riddlebarger, Grace May Cartee and Geraldine Stiles; 3 brothers William, Henry and Harold Stiles.

Mrs. Halley was cremated, and a Memorial service will be held at Scioto Furnace Church, South Webster, OH. Times and dates of the service will be announced later by the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Virgie Halley”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Doug Browning

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
48°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 02/25 0%
High 55° / Low 40°
Clear
Clear
Monday 02/26 0%
High 61° / Low 36°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 02/27 0%
High 66° / Low 51°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Sun 25

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.