02/25/2018

Virgie Halley, 93 of Glasgow, died Friday February 23, 2018 at her residence. She was born in South Webster, OH the daughter of the late W.Clell Stiles and Elizabeth F. Fox. She retired from Pace Industries and then worked for over 20 years at Cox’s Choice Meats Grocery. She was a member of the Scioto Furnace Church in South Webster, OH.

Survivors include her granddaughter Belinda Dillon (Brian) of Glasgow; great grandchildren Bethany (Artz) Culpepper, Brooke Artz, Kelly, Jake and D.J. Dillon; great great grandchild Logan Culpepper; sister Leona Mullins (Floyd); brother Raymond Stiles (Sue). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband Eager Clayton Halley; daughter Shirley Cox and son-in-law Hudean Cox; 3 sisters Annebell Riddlebarger, Grace May Cartee and Geraldine Stiles; 3 brothers William, Henry and Harold Stiles.

Mrs. Halley was cremated, and a Memorial service will be held at Scioto Furnace Church, South Webster, OH. Times and dates of the service will be announced later by the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.