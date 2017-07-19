Logo


VIRGIE RUTH SPEARS SCOTT

on 07/19/2017 |

Mrs. Virgie Ruth Spears Scott passed away Monday July 17, 2017 at The Cumberland County Hospital having attained the age of 81 years, 9 months and 8 days. She was born in the Peytonsburg Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Wednesday, October 9, 1935 the daughter of Emitt and Ethel Watson Spears. She was a member of The Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, a Homemaker, Farmer and worked in the sewing factories.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Spears and Christine Flowers, Brother, Danny Randolph Spears, nephew, Jamie Spears. She is survived by her husband, Kermit Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky, her sister, Betty McCool of Louisville, Kentucky, a very special Great-Great Nephew, Noah Young of Burkesville, Kentucky, and several Nieces and Nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Burial in the Burkesville Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.