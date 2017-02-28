VIRGINIA ASHLOCK STRONG WILLIAMS

Mrs. Virginia L. Ashlock Strong Williams of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at her home, having attained the age of 80 years, 4 months, and 4 days. She was born in Ashlock (Cumberland County), Kentucky on Saturday, October 24, 1936, the daughter of James Domer and Minnie Alma (Thompson) Ashlock. She was a member of Ashlock Church of Christ, a former Certified Nursing Assistant at Central State Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Fay Strong, a son, Mickey Strong, one brother, Carl Randall Ashlock, and a grandson, Rickey Alan Strong.

She is survived by her husband, Buie T. Williams of Burkesville, Kentucky, her children, Connie (and Steve) Glaze of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ricky (and Ardeen) Strong of Burkesville, Kentucky, Tammy A. (and Ever) Sarmiento of Indianapolis, Indiana, Danny (and Susie) Strong of Greenfield, Indiana, step-daughter, Anita (and Jerry) Melton of Leslie, Kentucky, brother, Willie Van “Bee” Ashlock of Ashlock, Tennessee, grandchildren, Mark, Jennifer, Rickey, D. J., Brian, Christian, Carley, Mickey, Jr., Stephanie, Rebecca, Tabitha, Brandon, and Kandice, step-granddaughter, Christie, 20 great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Ashlock Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12 Noon on Thursday until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements