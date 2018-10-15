on 10/15/2018 |

Virginia L. Borders, 87 of Glasgow, formerly of Allen County died Saturday at NHC Healthcare. Her parents were the late Willie and Emily Jane Elmore Woods.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Burkley Borders and a brother, Aubrey Woods.

She is survived by a sister, Jane Bybee of Shepherdsville; a brother, Roger Woods of Indianapolis, Indiana and her nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Virginia Borders will be held at 2PM Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 12noon to 2pm Wednesday.