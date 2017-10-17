Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

VIRGINIA ELIZABETH STEPHENS

on 10/17/2017 |

Virginia Elizabeth Stephens, 83, Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017, at Glenview Healthcare Center in Glasgow.  A daughter of the late Dewey and Katherine Borders Duncan, she was a homemaker, a former clerk at J. C. Penney, and a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter Pamela White-Wilkinson of Bowling Green; a son Steve Stephens of Glasgow; two sisters: Vicki Smith of Cave City and Ruby Lightfoot of Bowling Green; several nieces and nephews including Rose Sullivan who had a special relationship with Virginia in offering care and support.  Virginia’s family wishes to recognize and thank the staff of Glenview Healthcare Center who came to be considered as family because of their extremely good care for her, especially during the final weeks of her life.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Melvin P. Stephens, Jr.; and two brothers: Clifton Duncan and James Everett Duncan.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2 p.m.

Visitation will also be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Milner and Orr Lone Oak Chapel in Paducah.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Wesley Cemetery in Water Valley, KY.

 

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “VIRGINIA ELIZABETH STEPHENS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

    Phyllis Mosby

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
66°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/17 0%
High 68° / Low 43°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/18 10%
High 71° / Low 45°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 10/19 10%
High 72° / Low 45°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.