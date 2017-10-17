on 10/17/2017 |

Virginia Elizabeth Stephens, 83, Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017, at Glenview Healthcare Center in Glasgow. A daughter of the late Dewey and Katherine Borders Duncan, she was a homemaker, a former clerk at J. C. Penney, and a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter Pamela White-Wilkinson of Bowling Green; a son Steve Stephens of Glasgow; two sisters: Vicki Smith of Cave City and Ruby Lightfoot of Bowling Green; several nieces and nephews including Rose Sullivan who had a special relationship with Virginia in offering care and support. Virginia’s family wishes to recognize and thank the staff of Glenview Healthcare Center who came to be considered as family because of their extremely good care for her, especially during the final weeks of her life.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Melvin P. Stephens, Jr.; and two brothers: Clifton Duncan and James Everett Duncan.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2 p.m.

Visitation will also be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Milner and Orr Lone Oak Chapel in Paducah.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Wesley Cemetery in Water Valley, KY.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association.