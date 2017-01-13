Logo


VIRGINIA GRAY GUTHRIE

Obituaries

Mrs. Virginia Gray Guthrie, age 86, of Louisville, Kentucky, a native of Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her children, Joy Burton, Gina Head, both of New Haven, Kentucky, Tonya Hockenbury of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Kenneth Todd Guthrie of Louisville, Kentucky, her siblings, William Gray of Indianapolis, Indiana, Dudley Gray of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jane Baldwin of Louisville, Kentucky, half-sister, Jennifer Conner of Gamaliel, Kentucky, half-brother, Junior Gray of Burkesville, Kentucky. Six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Humphrey Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14th until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.

