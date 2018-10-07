on 07/10/2018 |

Virginia H. Taylor, age 84, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, July 9, 2018, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She was a retired farmer.

She was the daughter of the late John Duke Hawk and the late Annie Key Hawk and wife of the late Wilford Taylor.

She is survived by a second cousin James Alvin “Pete” Hawk and a third cousins Evan Hawk of Hodgenville, KY and Bethan Crabtree of Sonora, KY.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will be 11:00 AM CT at Campground Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hart County ARK.