on 12/26/2018 |

Virginia Kidd Dickson, 91, Birmingham, AL passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018 in Birmingham. A native of Metcalfe County, she was a daughter of the late Eural Robert Kidd and Clara Gene Edwards Kidd. She was a member of the Independent Presbyterian Church and previously a member of Mt. Brook Baptist Church, both in Birmingham.

Survivors include three children: Debra Dickson Fishburne and husband William Fishburne III; Carolyn Ann Dickson; and Walter David Dickson, Jr. and wife Jennifer Gay Dickson; four grandchildren: Lauren M. Davis and husband Chris, Alison M. Lyon, James D. Fishburne, and Erin E. Dickson all of Birmingham; one brother, Verlon O. Kidd of Glasgow; one sister, Ruth Jean Sharp of Glasgow; two brothers-in-law, W. S. Everett of Glasgow and James P. Dickson of Rocky Mount, NC; two sisters-in-law, Nadine Dickson Shirley and Louise Dickson Gibson both of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Maxine Kidd Boyan and Lavinia K. Everett.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Big Meadow Baptist Church with Rev. Timothy A. Shirley officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday and after 9 am Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.