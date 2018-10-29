Logo


Virginia L. Hiser

on 10/29/2018 |

Virginia L. Hiser, 79, of Glasgow, KY died Sunday, October 28, 2018 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born in Allen County, the daughter of the late Dallas Jackson Cherry and Mary Evelyn Uhles Cherry. She was a waitress and retired from Blue Boar Café in Louisville, KY after 17 years, and was a member of Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church for several years.

Survivors include two sons, Ricky Hiser (Patricia) of Bon Ayr, KY and Jerry Hiser (Diane Angell-Hiser) of Glasgow, KY; one daughter, Marcella Hiser (Jimmy Compton) of Cave City; five grandchildren, Kassandra, Nina, Natosha, Catrina and Stephanie; seven great- grandchildren; one sister, Jeanette Kirby (Jerry) of Scottsville, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harold Hiser; ten sisters, Evie Cherry, Rose Cherry, Marie Anderson, Alla B. Mahaney, Bertha Simpson, Joyce Alford, Lois Dean Spayd, Delma Jo Cherry, Irene Cornwell and Pearl Christine Cherry; one brother, Dallas Junior Cherry.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, October 31st at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 8:00pm Tuesday and Wednesday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

 

 

 

