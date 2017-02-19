Virginia Lee Kinslow, 83, of Glasgow, passed away after a brief illness Saturday, February 18, 2017, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was a member of the South Green Street Church of Christ. She was a homemaker.

Virginia was the daughter of the late Paul and Pernia Atkinson. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Dan Kinslow; siblings Dan Atkinson and wife Peggy, Betty Pursley, Marian Steffey; daughter, Beth Harbison and husband David; son, Kirby Kinslow. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Blake Harbison and wife Kelly, Cassie Harbison, Michael Harbison, and Megan Kinslow; six great grandchildren, Latcher & Lane Harbison, Keiley & Kinlyn Ferguson, and Kye & Kayne Mosby; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Michael Kinslow; sisters, Carolyn Pace and Mary Froedge; and a granddaughter, Chelsey Dawn Kinslow.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21 at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, February 20th, from 5p.m. to 8p.m and on Tuesday until time for the service.

Virginia loved to read; therefore alternate expressions of sympathy may be made as donations to Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, 1530 S Green Street, Glasgow, KY 42141.