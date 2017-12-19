Logo


Virginia Louise Holt Ousley

on 12/19/2017 |

Virginia Louise Holt Ousley, 76, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Josie Pearl (Garrett) Holt Jackson.  Mrs. Ousley was also preceded in death by her husband, Everett Glenn Ousley and two sisters, LaVerta Garrett and Sharon Marcum.  She was retired from R. R. Donnelley & Sons and was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include 3 sons Anthony Ross “Tony” McGuire (Brenda) of Murfreesboro, TN, Rev. Timonthy Dwayne “Tim” McGuire (Teresa) of Mt. Sherman, KY and Michael Thomas “Tom” McGuire (Lynda) of College Grove, TN; 1 daughter Conya Joy Witty (Randy) of Glasgow; 11 grandchildren, Joe, Jonathon, Jamie, Jerri, Teleana, TeShanna, Tephannie, Cole, Luke, Ethan and Aaron; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 1 sister Ruby Jolly of Glasgow; 2 brothers-in-law Wayne Garrett and Albert Marcum of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Thursday, December 21st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm and Thursday morning before the service.

