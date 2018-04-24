on 04/24/2018 |

Virginia “Peggy” Cleary, 77, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, April 23rd, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Peggy was born in Tompkinsville, KY on November 10, 1940, a daughter of the late Zora Mae (Jackson) and Walter B. Thompson.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Benita Kay Cleary.

She was a member of Germany Church of Christ.

Peggy is survived by three sons Mark Bailey Cleary, Eric M. Cleary, and Robert Earl Cleary, all of Tompkinsville, KY. five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Peggy is also survived by two sisters, Linda Thompson and Pamela Garmon, both of Tompkinsville, KY. and three brothers, Terry Thompson, of Tompkinsville, KY; Steve Thompson, of Tompkinsville, KY; David Thompson, of Gallatin, TN.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 26th.

Visitation is Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.