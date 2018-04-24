Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

VIRGINIA “PEGGY” CLEARY

on 04/24/2018 |

Virginia “Peggy” Cleary, 77, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, April 23rd, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Peggy was born in Tompkinsville, KY on November 10, 1940, a daughter of the late Zora Mae (Jackson) and Walter B. Thompson.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Benita Kay Cleary.

She was a member of Germany Church of Christ.

Peggy is survived by three sons Mark Bailey Cleary, Eric M. Cleary, and Robert Earl Cleary, all of Tompkinsville, KY. five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Peggy is also survived by two sisters, Linda Thompson and Pamela Garmon, both of Tompkinsville, KY. and three brothers, Terry Thompson, of Tompkinsville, KY; Steve Thompson, of Tompkinsville, KY; David Thompson, of Gallatin, TN.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 26th.

Visitation is Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “VIRGINIA “PEGGY” CLEARY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

RANDALL BRAGG

Randall Bragg

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 04/24 70%
High 60° / Low 50°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Wednesday 04/25 20%
High 64° / Low 47°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 04/26 40%
High 64° / Low 42°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Wed 25

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual  Golf Tournament

April 25 @ 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - June 20 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.