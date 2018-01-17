Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

VIRGINIA REECETTA “TOOTSIE” COLLINS RIDDLE

on 01/17/2018 |

Mrs. Virginia Reecetta “Tootsie” (Collins) Riddle, 75, of Greenview, Illinois, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018 at her home. She was born February 13, 1942 in Kentucky to Leonard Reece and Hattie Inez (Carey) Collins.

Virginia was a retired cook from Villa West. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, thrifting, cooking and spending time with her family.

Virginia is survived by her children, Patricia (Martin) Piatchek of Springfield, Johnny Riddle of Greenview, Jerold (Kim Dunlap) Riddle of Auburn, and Cleo Inez (Scott) Whitcomb of Greenview, grandchildren Heather, Tony, Jennifer, Amber, Marty, Billy, Brian, Alyssa, Eric, Kevin, Michael, Kimberly, Laura, Bradley, and Courtney, 20 great grandchildren, her brother, Ed Collins, and her loved ones, David (Kay) Koonce and their son Jamie, Debbie (Jeff) Koonce and their children Kourtney and Dexter. She was preceded in death by, her parents, three brothers, Alton Collins, Armon Collins and Oris Collins, son, Frankie Riddle, and significant other of 21 years, James Koonce.

A Memorial gathering will take place Saturday, January 20, 2018, from 11 am to 1 pm with a memorial service at 1 pm at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL. Memorial Contributions may be made to Menard County AM Vets. Burial will take place at the Macon County Memorial Park in Decatur, IL. Condolences can be left online at www.hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to share this courtesy obituary.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “VIRGINIA REECETTA “TOOTSIE” COLLINS RIDDLE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

MICHAEL NUNNALLY

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
15°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/17 20%
High 21° / Low 9°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 01/18 10%
High 34° / Low 18°
Clear
Clear
Friday 01/19 10%
High 43° / Low 28°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.