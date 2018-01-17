on 01/17/2018 |

Mrs. Virginia Reecetta “Tootsie” (Collins) Riddle, 75, of Greenview, Illinois, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018 at her home. She was born February 13, 1942 in Kentucky to Leonard Reece and Hattie Inez (Carey) Collins.

Virginia was a retired cook from Villa West. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, thrifting, cooking and spending time with her family.

Virginia is survived by her children, Patricia (Martin) Piatchek of Springfield, Johnny Riddle of Greenview, Jerold (Kim Dunlap) Riddle of Auburn, and Cleo Inez (Scott) Whitcomb of Greenview, grandchildren Heather, Tony, Jennifer, Amber, Marty, Billy, Brian, Alyssa, Eric, Kevin, Michael, Kimberly, Laura, Bradley, and Courtney, 20 great grandchildren, her brother, Ed Collins, and her loved ones, David (Kay) Koonce and their son Jamie, Debbie (Jeff) Koonce and their children Kourtney and Dexter. She was preceded in death by, her parents, three brothers, Alton Collins, Armon Collins and Oris Collins, son, Frankie Riddle, and significant other of 21 years, James Koonce.

A Memorial gathering will take place Saturday, January 20, 2018, from 11 am to 1 pm with a memorial service at 1 pm at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL. Memorial Contributions may be made to Menard County AM Vets. Burial will take place at the Macon County Memorial Park in Decatur, IL. Condolences can be left online at www.hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to share this courtesy obituary.