Virginia Shockley Creek passed away on September 3rd at her home in Macon County, Tennessee due to pancreatic and liver cancer. She had survived diabetes, renal failure, cardiac arrest, open heart surgery, joint replacements, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, three childbirths and raising them, the death of child and much more unseen and unspoken. In her words, “I had a very long and mostly happy life. I have a heart and house full of great memories.” She had a strong will for life.

Virginia was born at her family home in Fountain Run, Kentucky on October 28 in 1938 and delivered by a midwife. Her parents were William Henry Shockley and Myrtle Lois Driver Shockley. She was the youngest of eight siblings who all preceded her in death: Kenneth Wayne Shockley, William Cleon Shockley, Orene LaVoice Turner, Don Delano Shockley, and three sisters who died young, Cora Helen, Roma Dean and Barbara Ellen.

She was named “Blue Eyes” by her grandmother as a young girl and her nickname “Ginny” carried through to her death by many family members and friends. Her Carter Automotive friends called her “Lulu.” She was “Nanny” to Wesley and Hadilyn and “Momma Creek” to many.

She is lovingly survived by her daughter Martha Creek, son and wife Joe Dale Creek and Shirley, their son and her grandson, Wesley Shane Creek and his daughter Hadilyn Kate. She also has a step grandson Johnny Price and wife Tasha and their children Jordan, Jesse, Megan and Sarah. Her husband of 48 years, Joe Hurshel Creek and her youngest son Randy Wayne Creek, preceded her death in 2007 and 2009 respectively. Randy had one son, David Ray Mansfield and his offspring, who also survive.

Virginia attended school at Rough Hill, Akersville and Fountain Run until the 8th grade. She was the only female on the Akersville championship fast-pitch softball team. (See photo)

She completed her GED in 1975. She worked at various sewing and machine factories in Gamaliel, Kentucky, Red Boiling Springs and Lafayette, Tennessee until 1994, when Carter Automotive closed down. Virginia was President and Officer of the Local 1988 Automotive Worker’s Union. Her Carter Automotive work associates were like family to her.

She was involved in local sportsmen’s clubs, fishing and hunting tournaments, card playing and community benefit events for approximately 40 years. She was a marksmen hunter and taught several young local kids to hunt. Virginia loved fishing the most and was able to go fishing during the last month of her life. She caught three huge largemouth bass, one on her first cast.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 5, from 11:00 A.M.- 8:00 P.M. and the following morning from 9-11:00 A.M. at the Fountain Run Funeral Home in Fountain Run, Kentucky. Services will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, September 6, also at the Fountain Run Funeral Home, 270-434-2581, www.fountainrunfuneralhome.com

Pallbearers will be: Wesley Creek, Derek Shockley, Drew Shockley, Johnny Price, Tim Oliver and Tim Hammer. Honorary pallbearers: Rose Gentry, Bettye and Teddy Hale, Blanche Johnson, Lona Sullivan, Snap Graham, George and Peggy Bray, Dr. Philip Hunt, Dr. Mathew Joseph, Marie Tuck, Thomas Huffines, and Jimmy Glover

Donations and memorial contributions may be given to the Virginia Creek Memorial Account at any location of South Central Bank in Fountain Run, Tompkinsville or Glasgow, Kentucky. The funds will be used for local community families’ benefits and scholarship funds.

Rev. Jeremy Yokley and Virginia’s great nephew Derek Shockley and family friend Rev. Ronnie Wheeler will officiate. Burial will be in the Rocky Hill Cemetery in the Bugtussle community. Arrangements are by Fountain Run Funeral Home.