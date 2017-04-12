Virginia Sue Ball, 71, of Edmonton passed from this life on April 11, 2017 at Metcalfe County Health Care. She was born February 19, 1946 to the late Maxie Leroy and Vallie Mae Stark Ball of Knob Lick, Kentucky. She was a member of Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Several cousins and many friends survive her. For the past seven plus years, she had the wonderful care of the staff at Metcalfe County Health Care. Mrs. Beddie Smith was a great roommate for her.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 14 , 2017 at 11:00a.m at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Visitation will be from 5:00p.m until 8:00p.m on Thursday and from 9:00a.m until time of service on Friday. Interment will be in Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.