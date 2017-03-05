Vonda Catherine Isenberg Ryherd, 85, of Gamaliel, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.

She was born June 21, 1931 in Monroe County, KY to the late Clivia J. Isenberg and Mamie Denham Isenberg. She was a retired factory worker and a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. She was united in marriage on July 9, 1958 to James Earl Ryherd.

She is survived by her husband: James Ryherd of Gamaliel, three sons: Douglas Kim Ryherd , James Anthony Ryherd and Patrick Dale Ryherd all of Gamaliel, four daughters: Debra Karen Whiddon and husband Charles “Bud” of Mt. Juliet, TN, Beverly Diane Gerald of Bowling Green, Sherry K. Flippin of Franklin, KY and Iva Joan Steelman and husband Robbie of Gallatin, TN, one sister: June Graves of Tompkinsville, 22 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by seven brothers: Bernice, Carol D. Royce G., Veachel, Quentis, Garrel and Ural Isenberg and one sister: Burna Dean Isenberg.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 6 at 1:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 2:00 PM on Sunday and 7:30 AM on Monday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel.

Memorials are suggested to the Gamaliel Cemetery.