VTN: HOW ABOUT A GIFT YOU COULD GIVE TO A VETERAN THAT WOULD ONLY COST A LITTLE OF YOUR TIME?

on 12/01/2017 |

How about a gift that you could give to a veteran that would only cost a little of your time and would make a huge difference?

That gift is being a volunteer driver for the Veterans Transportation Network (VTN). DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow/Barren County is one of the coordinating organizations in South Central Kentucky and they can get you the information you need to become a volunteer.

DAV Commander Mike Wilson says that the drivers are needed to take Veterans to doctor appointments in the Louisville and Nashville VA regions. A physical is required to take part in the program, which is provided free of charge by the VA. A driver’s license background check is also required as well as a four hour training session.

Wilson says that not only will you be able to spend time with true heroes, you will also have the opportunity to hear their stories and stories from other veterans at the VA facilities, while providing much needed company to the veterans.

Anyone interested in becoming a part of the VTN can contact DAV Chapter 20 Commander Michael Wilson at 502-780-3245 or 270-579-2525.