W A “DOC” ROCK

on 02/21/2019

W. A. “Doc” Rock, 90, of Horse Cave, Ky, entered into rest on February 19, 2019 at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.

He was born in Tanner, Ky on February 10, 1929. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruby Rock; sister, Evelyn Catlett; brothers Alvin, Calvin, Chester, Roy Jr. and Waller Daniel.

He is survived by his children, Dennis Rock (Mary Beth), Dallas Tx, Paula Rock (Robert), Horse Cave, Rodney Rock (Pam),  Scottsville and Michael Rock, Bowling Green; grandchildren, Joshua Rock (Stephanie), Justin Rock (Ashley), Jacqueline Erbse (Kelly), and Mary Leigh Rock; great-grandson, Braydon Erbse; brothers, Norman Rock (Dean), Terry Rock (Donna), Dale Rock (Libby), Wayne Rock (Sue) and sisters, Juanita Shelton, Laverne Willian, Barbara Jean Hendricks (Jim) and many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of Cave City Baptist Church were he served as deacon for over 50 years.  He served in the U.S. Army and Reserves where he received the Korean Service medal.  He graduated from the University of Kentucky and was an educator in Agriculture at Hiseville High School and retired as principal of Eastern Elementary in Barren County, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 28, at 12:00 p.m. CST, at Cave City Baptist Church, 501 Broadway Street,  Cave City, Kentucky.  Visitation will be at Cave City Baptist Church on Wednesday, February 27, from 4-8 p.m. CST, and Thursday, February 28, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial follows at Barren Run Cemetery, Tanner, Kentucky

Arrangements have been entrusted to Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, Kentucky.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cave City Baptist Church Student Fund.

