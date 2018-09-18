Logo


WADE DENHAM

on 09/18/2018 |

Wade Denham, age 61, of Smiths Grove, KY departed this life on Monday, September 17, 2018 at his residence.  The Edmonson County native was born on August 8, 1957  to the late Wilton Jimmy and Mary Thomas Denham.  He was married to Debbie Denham, who survives. 

Wade was self employed as a farmer and worked for Purdue Farms for twenty years. He was a member of Woodland United Baptist Church. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Jennifer Jaggers (Micah) of Smiths Grove; two step daughters, Cheri Lindsey (Jason) of Bee Spring and Amy Minyard of Park City; four grandchildren, Zac Lindsey, Daniel Minyard, Carter Minyard, Levi Tucker and one brother, Walton Denham (Wanda) of Plano.

He was preceded in death by his step son, Fielden Thomas Webb and two sisters, Carol Elmore and Catherine Clark. 

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 –  8 pm, Wednesday, September 19, 2018

9 am – 11 am, Thursday, September 20, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL  SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, September 20, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

