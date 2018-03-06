Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WAL-MART ENDS CONTRACT WITH DEAN FOODS

on 06/03/2018 |

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The milk crisis at Dean Foods is forcing dairy farmers out of business and will eliminate more than 60 jobs at a Kentucky plant.

The Courier Journal reports union officials have confirmed the Louisville plant is one of seven closing after Dean was cut loose from Walmart. Walmart will no longer buy Dean’s milk for its Great Value brand.
In May, employees were notified of the closure this fall and 19 farmers were told contracts with Dean expired in June.

The newspaper reports waves of change in the milk industry have been building for years. Exports are leveling from a post-recession surge and alternatives like almond milk are gaining ground. But it says Walmart’s decision to open its own super-sized dairy processing facility in Indiana has triggered a tsunami-sized effect.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WAL-MART ENDS CONTRACT WITH DEAN FOODS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JULIE KATE GROCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
83°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 06/03 10%
High 84° / Low 55°
Clear
Clear
Monday 06/04 10%
High 80° / Low 55°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 06/05 10%
High 85° / Low 59°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Sun 03

400 Mile Yard Sale

June 1 @ 8:00 AM - June 3 @ 5:00 PM
Sun 03

33rd Annual Glasgow Highland Games

June 1 @ 8:00 AM - June 3 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 04

VBS at Bethel Independent Baptist Church

June 4 @ 5:30 PM - June 6 @ 8:30 PM
Wed 06

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.