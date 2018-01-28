on 01/28/2018 |



Wallace Mitchell Richardson was born March 12, 1940 in Tompkinsville, KY. Mitchell was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather (Papaw) and Great Grandfather. He died peacefully at home on January 26, 2018, at the age of 77.

Mitchell is survived by his wife of 60 years Isa Helen (Head) Richardson,4 children Bill (Melinda) Richardson, Penny (Mike) Fairbrother, John (Faye) Richardson,and Lisa Such. He loved all his Grandchildren, Trent, Jessica, Eric, Theresa, Mitchell,Alex, Justin, Bo, Marcus, Jacob, Conner, Taylor & Gavin. Great Grandchildren Elise, Rowan, Lily, Grace, Andrew, Wells and Liam. His brother Garland Richardson.

Mitchell was proceeded in death by his parents Billy Kirk and Creola (Birdwell) Richardson and brother Wayne Richardson.

He retired as a finance manager from Tutwiler Cadillac in Indianapolis. He enjoyed

his family, retirement, good food, doing Genealogy, watching “The American Pickers” and being with

the love of his life, his wife Isa.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Burial will follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, January 29, 2018 at Strode Funeral Home, and on Tuesday after 7:30AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM CTS.