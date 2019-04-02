Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WALMART DRUG ARRESTS

on 02/04/2019 |

On Friday Glasgow Police were called  to Wal-Mart Upon arrival Britney Jaggers  of Glasgow asked officers if she could go to her vehicle and give her purse to her boyfriend, Joshua Bradley located inside of the vehicle in the Walmart Parking lot.  While talking with Bradley, Lt. Jabin McGuire observed a glass pipe with suspected Methamphetamine laying in cup holder of the vehicle.  A search of the vehicle was performed and Officers located Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Sudafed Pills, Lithium Batteries, Ice Pack, Coffee Filters and a can of butane. Britney Jaggers  was arrested and charged with Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/500, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession Of Meth Precursor 1st Offense, Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense.

Joshua Bradley also of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Control Substance, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession Of Meth Precursor 1st Offense, Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1stOffense, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2 GMS Methamphetamine) The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Lt. Jabin McGuire.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WALMART DRUG ARRESTS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SETH GROCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Monday 02/04 60%
High 61° / Low 54°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 02/05 20%
High 66° / Low 59°
Overcast
Rain
Wednesday 02/06 100%
High 67° / Low 62°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.