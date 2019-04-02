WALMART DRUG ARRESTS

on 02/04/2019 |

On Friday Glasgow Police were called to Wal-Mart Upon arrival Britney Jaggers of Glasgow asked officers if she could go to her vehicle and give her purse to her boyfriend, Joshua Bradley located inside of the vehicle in the Walmart Parking lot. While talking with Bradley, Lt. Jabin McGuire observed a glass pipe with suspected Methamphetamine laying in cup holder of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was performed and Officers located Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Sudafed Pills, Lithium Batteries, Ice Pack, Coffee Filters and a can of butane. Britney Jaggers was arrested and charged with Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/500, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession Of Meth Precursor 1st Offense, Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense.

Joshua Bradley also of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Control Substance, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession Of Meth Precursor 1st Offense, Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1stOffense, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2 GMS Methamphetamine) The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Lt. Jabin McGuire.