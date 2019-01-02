WALMART MEAT THEFT LEADS TO ARREST OF ONE

on 02/01/2019 |

Joy Roche, 37, of Glasgow was arrested at Walmart on Monday after trying to steal hamburger meat, two roasts and other items that she tucked into her coat.

Loss prevention contacted the subject. When police arrived, Roche told officers she was waiting for her mother to come and pay for the items. Glasgow Police stated in the citation that her mother was not present on the property. She was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500.

She was lodged in the Barren County Jail.