On Friday,The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Officer DuBarry made contact with Janet Dobson and located Hydrocodone concealed inside a box inside her purse.



Janet Dobson (age 61) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with TBUT OR DISP Shoplifting U/$500, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

The arrest was made by Officer John DuBarry.