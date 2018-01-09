Logo


Walmart to open e-commerce center in Kentucky

on 09/01/2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say Walmart will create 400 full-time jobs at a new center near Louisville that will fulfill online orders.
Gov. Matt Bevin says the retail giant’s $41 million investment in Bullitt County will open a facility that fulfills online orders from Walmart.com and Walmart subsidiary Jet.com.
Officials say Walmart will lease a building off Interstate 65. Besides the full-time workers, the facility will eventually employ several hundred temporary workers. Officials say the company plans to open the center this fall.
As part of the investment, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $3 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments.

