WALTER D “WD” WOLFE

on 03/21/2018 |

Walter D. “W. D.” Wolfe, 81, of Chalybeate, KY passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018 in Louisville. The Edmonson County native was born on March 25, 1936 to the late Carl and Chlorene Vincent Wolfe. He was married to Wanda Lee Buntain Wolfe, who survives

W.D. was a retired operations manager for Armour Food Co., and  also worked for the Transportation Department of Edmonson Co. School District.  He was a member of Mt. Zion United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to cherish her memory– two sons, Eddie Wayne Smith of Shelbyville and Jason D. Wolfe of Bowling Green; one daughter, Karen Pierce (Kevin)
of Louisville;  one brother, Ray C. Wolfe (Tracy) of Athens, AL; three grandchildren, Britney Stanley, Kristin Pierce and Kellen Pierce and one great granddaughter, Oakley Spencer.

Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. # 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101. 

VISITATION

11 am  – 8 pm, Thursday, March 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Friday, March 23, 2018

Mt. Zion United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Friday, March 23, 2018

Mt. Zion United Baptist Church

 

