on 10/05/2018 |

Walter J. McCay, Jr. 74 of Smiths Grove died Thursday, October 4, 2018 with family at his side.

The Barren County native was the son of the late Walter J. Sr. and Mary Laura Jones McCay and husband of the late Sandra “Sandy” Hartman McCay. He was a divisional sales manager, a member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church,

former Smiths Grove Mayor and former member of Smiths Grove Lions Club. He enjoyed coaching sports and loved his family and friends.

His survivors are his two sons, Jay McCay (Aqua) and Mike McCay (Katie); six grandchildren, Ian McCay, Hailey McCay, Hunter Ashley, Alexa McCay, Brooklyn McCay and Ava McCay.

Funeral service 12 noon Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation 5 -8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104