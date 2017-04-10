on 10/04/2017 |

Walter Meredith, age 85 of Bee Spring, departed this life on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Genesis Health Care Edmonson Center. The Edmonson County native was born on March 22, 1932 to the late Mitch and Lena Hayes Meredith, and was married to Norah Rea Decker.

He was a construction worker, a farmer and was a member of Jock United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory— one daughter, Carrie Ragland (Garry) of Bee Spring; four sons, Gary Meredith (Darlene) and Tommy Hodge both of Louisville, Jerry Hodge of Bee Spring and Thomas Hodge (Carmen) of Bowling Green; eight grandchildren, Brittany Mabrey (Richard), Corey Keith (Brookee Payton), Toby Meredith (Kelsey Mendell), Colton Ragland, Brianna Geralds-Hodge, Logan Hodge, Jasmine Hodge and Carson Hodge; three great grandchildren, Alivia Mabrey, Mason Mabrey and Kayden Keith and a son-in-law, Rick Keith (Janet). He was preceded in death by one daughter, Carla Keith.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bee Spring Cemetery, c/o Elmer James Meredith, 9373 Hwy 259 N , Bee Spring, KY 42207.

VISITATION

11 am, Thursday, October 5, 2017 – until the time of the service

Jock United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Friday, October 6, 2017

Jock United Baptist Church