Walter Wesley Groce 70 of Glasgow died Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Glenview Healthcare Facility. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Norman Wesley and Dannie Grace Spears Groce. Mr. Groce was a former employee of BR Tire & Retreading and of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife Pat Groce of Glasgow; a brother Kenneth Groce (Nessa) of Eighty Eight, KY; a nephew Chad Groce of Colorado and 3 nieces Shelly Bennett and Lori Pickett of Glasgow and Lisa Pickett of Nashville, TN; a brother-in-law Richard Pickett (Patricia) of Glasgow.

Graveside services will be 3:00pm Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00pm Saturday at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the funeral home to help with final expenses.