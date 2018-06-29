Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WANDA ANN CHAPMAN

on 06/29/2018 |

Wanda Ann Chapman, 64, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2018 at Glenview Health Care Center.  She was a daughter of the late Charlie and Lula Mae Stevens Bunch.

She is survived by two sons: William T. Chapman, Jr. and James E. Chapman (Cassie Willis); five grandchildren: Sierra Jade Chapman, Lea Nicole Chapman, Christopher Chapman, Juanita Chapman, Camron Chapman & William Edward Chapman; one great-grandchild: Jackson Lee Scantland; one sister: Brenda England (Danny).

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: William Terry Chapman; one grandson: Jesse Chapman.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home until time for services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WANDA ANN CHAPMAN”

Please Leave a Reply

DOUBLE YOUR FUN WITH 2 PARKS IN 1 AT BEECH BEND PARK AND SPLASH LAGOON!

LISTEN TO WCLU RADIO FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO BEECH BEND!

Contest runs 6/23-6/30, one winner per household, tickets must be picked up by July 14th.

 


Person of the Day

HAZEL WHEELER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
87°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 06/29 0%
High 89° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 06/30 10%
High 92° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/01 50%
High 91° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Fri 29

Lick Branch Church VBS

June 27 @ 5:30 PM - June 29 @ 8:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave Country Lions Club Collecting Used Glasses

June 30 @ 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

VBS at Salem Baptist Church

June 30 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave City Celebration

June 30 @ 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Sat 30

Tube, Tune and BBQ

June 30 @ 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Tue 03

Annual Concert on the Square

July 3 @ 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.