on 06/29/2018 |

Wanda Ann Chapman, 64, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2018 at Glenview Health Care Center. She was a daughter of the late Charlie and Lula Mae Stevens Bunch.

She is survived by two sons: William T. Chapman, Jr. and James E. Chapman (Cassie Willis); five grandchildren: Sierra Jade Chapman, Lea Nicole Chapman, Christopher Chapman, Juanita Chapman, Camron Chapman & William Edward Chapman; one great-grandchild: Jackson Lee Scantland; one sister: Brenda England (Danny).

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: William Terry Chapman; one grandson: Jesse Chapman.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home until time for services.