WANDA GAY SMITH DYER

on 02/04/2019 |

Wanda Gay (Smith) Dyer, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, February 3rd, at her home.

Wanda was born in Tennessee on October 24, 1949, a daughter of the late, Iva (Smith) and Lewis Scott.

She was a member of Red Hill Holiness Church. She worked at sewing factories in Celina and Tompkinsville.

On December 23, 1970, she married Melvin Dyer. Melvin preceded her in death on September 28, 2018.

Wanda is survived by a daughter, Brenda Page, and husband, Billy of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Monica and Joshua Savage, and two great grandchildren, Connor Savage and Damien Poynter.

Wanda is also survived by a half sister, Louise Watson, of Tompkinsville, KY; a half brother, Mitchell Scott, of Tennessee, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two half brothers, Phelmon “Simon” Scott and Archie E. “Bud” Scott, and one half sister, Irene Scott.

Funeral Services will be held at Red Hill Holiness Church, 1322 Harlans Cross Road, at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019.

Visitation is Tuesday 2:00-8:00 P.M. at Red Hill Holiness Church and Wednesday 8:00-11:00 A.M. at Red Hill Holiness Church.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for Funeral Expenses

