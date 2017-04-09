Logo


WANDA J KING

on 09/04/2017 |

Wanda J. King, 88 of Oakland passed away peacefully at the Medical Center on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Jerry and Emily Jordan and was the wife of the late James E. King. She was preceded in death by three sons, Gary, Jeff and Robert King; two sisters, Marena Day and Martha Ragland; four brothers, Justin, Harry, Bobby and James Jordan. She was a homemaker and caregiver for most of her life and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Larry King (Jenny) and a daughter, Joanie Barnett (Alan); one sister, Glorianna Hawks; four grandchildren, Cara Cordell, Ryan King, Derek Barnett, and Amy Barnett; five great-grandchildren; Caraline and Jaxon Cordell; Ethan and Logan Barnett and Haylie King, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

