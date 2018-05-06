on 06/05/2018 |

Wanda J. Martin, 75, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lucille Weaver Johnson. Wanda was a member of Siloam Baptist Church, a homemaker and a member of the Bristletown/Cedar Grove Homemakers Club.

Survivors include her husband, David C. Martin; daughter Jennie Turner and husband Randy of Glasgow; son Scott Martin of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Matthew Turner, Bryce Martin and Brynn Martin; a brother Elmer Wayne Johnson of Glasgow; nephew Eric Wayne Johnson and wife Kim and a great-nephew Evan Johnson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, June 8th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and Friday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Siloam Baptist Church or the Gideon’s International.