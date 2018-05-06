Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WANDA J MARTIN

on 06/05/2018 |

Wanda J. Martin, 75, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.  Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lucille Weaver Johnson.  Wanda was a member of Siloam Baptist Church, a homemaker and a member of the Bristletown/Cedar Grove Homemakers Club.

Survivors include her husband, David C. Martin; daughter Jennie Turner and husband Randy of Glasgow; son Scott Martin of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Matthew Turner, Bryce Martin and Brynn Martin; a brother Elmer Wayne Johnson of Glasgow; nephew Eric Wayne Johnson and wife Kim and a great-nephew Evan Johnson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, June 8th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and Friday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Siloam Baptist Church or the Gideon’s International.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WANDA J MARTIN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CLARA STOUT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 06/06 20%
High 86° / Low 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 06/07 10%
High 91° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 06/08 10%
High 94° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 06

VBS at Bethel Independent Baptist Church

June 4 @ 5:30 PM - June 6 @ 8:30 PM
Wed 06

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.