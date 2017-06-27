Logo


WANDA JACKSON

on 06/27/2017 |
Obituaries

Wanda Jackson 91 of Glasgow died Monday, June 26, 2017 at her home.  She was born in Hart County, the daughter of the late Coy Rush Overfelt and Hallie Helen Atwell Overfelt.  Mrs. Jackson was a homemaker and a member of the Boyd’s Creek United Methodist Church.  In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Garnett Jackson, a son David Jackson, 1 grandchild and 1 great-grandchild.

Survivors include 6 children, Ernest Jackson (Charlene), Nancy Berryman (Allen), Sharon Jackson, Paulette Vance (George), Vickie Jackson and Phyllis McKinney (Stoney) all of Glasgow; 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 14 great great-grandchildren and a sister Ernestine Amos (Orlando deceased) of Vine Grove, KY.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, June 29th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bowles Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4:00 Wednesday.

“Our family wishes to thank T. J. Samson Hospice and caregivers Morgan Thomas, Cookie White and Deb Hyde for their kindness and support.  We are humbled by the care and compassion shown to us.  Our mother’s passing was one of love and peace.  We thank you for making this last memory of her one of dignity and grace.”

