07/06/2018

Wanda Jo Houchens Decker, 65, of Glasgow, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018. She was a daughter of the late Harry Hunter and Lillian Rose McCluskey Houchens.

She is survived by her husband: Steven D. Decker; three daughters: Latonya (Mike) Gray, Angela (Ben) Chism and Tina (Jeff) Garmon; one son: Dennis Decker; ten grandchildren: Tanner Gray, Cahshia Chism, Cohen Chism, Gavin Decker, Brandon Decker, Chase Garmon, Christopher Garmon, Preston Decker, Steven Decker and Bryson Decker; one brother: Stanley Harold Houchens; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers: Harry Eugene Houchens, Haskell Earl Houchens and Clifton Houchens; one sister: Edith White.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 8, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.